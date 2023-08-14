Murder charge filed against West Fargo man in death of his wife

Spencer Moen

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife.

31-year-old Spencer Moen was arrested last Thursday morning at the couple’s home in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Ave. W.

Charging documents indicate that Moen told responding officers that his wife, Sonja, decided to sleep in the bathtub and was unresponsive when he woke up.

Investigators say she had significant bruising on the left side of her face and forehead and that her eyes appeared to be swollen shut. They also noticed bruising on the back of her hands, consistent with defensive injuries.

Spencer Moen said an argument started after she picked him up from golfing in Mapleton. He said they were both intoxicated and she tripped coming up the steps from the garage into the house, and “face planted.”

An autopsy showed that she died of blunt force trauma to the head and had at least one broken rib. Moen is also charged with contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor. At least two of the couple’s children were home at the time of her death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for funeral and legal expenses as well as support for the kids.

