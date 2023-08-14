West Fargo Police to graduate second class from peace officer academy

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The West Fargo Police will be graduating seven students for their second annual class of the local Peace Officer Academy.

The graduation ceremony is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday in partnership with Lake Region State College.

“We are excited to bring this program back to West Fargo with three students receiving conditional job offers from our department,” said West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness. “We look forward to the ongoing partnership with Lake Region State College for future academies in West Fargo to support public safety recruitment throughout North Dakota.”

The Peace Officer Academy is a 14-week training program.