Police bodycam video to highlight Fargo news conference Thursday

FARGO (KVRR) – North Dakota’s Attorney General Drew Wrigley will be in Fargo Thursday to discuss surveillance and police body camera video from the fatal police shooting on July 14.

Wrigley will be joined by Police Chief David Zibolski as they talk about the footage and surveillance from that day, which left Fargo Officer Jake Wallin fatally shot as well as the gunman.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Fargo City Hall.