Teiken Academy helping football players with valuable skills

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Ninth grade football players from Moorhead High School are attending a new program to teach young athletes valuable life skills.

Teiken Academy aims to provide a variety of classes for students to grow in a team setting and as an individual.

The academy is possible from generous donations from both the Teiken family and Sanford Health Foundation.

Some topics discussed in classes include nutrition, well-being, and relationships.

“We talk about all those things that not every kid completely understands, but we try to stress the importance of these types of items, but more importantly how it makes them a better person.” says Joel Vettel, Sanford Health.

He adds he’s hopeful the program expands so it continues helping young people grow and flourish.