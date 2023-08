Red Lake Nation plans to roll out mobile dispensary

RED LAKE, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota plans to roll out a mobile dispensary.

The on-reservation NativeCare was the state’s first recreational marijuana store to open this month.

The dispensary, which will resemble a food truck, will allow the tribe to expand its cannabis business into other markets, but only on tribal lands.

It’s estimated around 300 customers a day currently visit the current dispensary.