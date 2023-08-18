Horace celebrates its 150th birthday by kicking off Bean Days

The Annual Bean Days event in Horace kicks off this weekend with food trucks, a bean bag tournament and much more!

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) – Say happy birthday to Horace with a fun-filled weekend for the whole family!

“Having a huge celebration where the whole community can come together and celebrate and just be a part of a community again you can just see the happiness and the joy it brings other people. So, I think it’s been really nice to see that happen for our community,” says Paige Shockman from Horace Parks.

Horace Bean Days kicks off with events lasting all weekend that everyone can enjoy.

With a list of events like a pancake feed, street dance, and fireworks there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve got the car show tonight again with our band, we’ve got a band we’ve got food trucks. Tomorrow we’ve got our bean bag tournament, our inflatables at the park, the parade, we’ve got a vendor show all day with a huge list of vendors,” says Shockman.

Being around for 150 years really gives a city the chance to grow and expand as Horace has been, giving this small-town community a more big-city feeling.

“The city of Horace started a growth pattern around 2017 and I would say from around 2016 to around current we’ve almost doubled in size so getting close to 5,000 in population right now, so it’s been a tremendous growth pattern,” says Horace Mayor, Kory Peterson.

To keep these small-town traditions alive Horace is excited to have the annual bean days.

“One of the reasons why we do this stuff is we’re trying to keep that small town flare by having these community get-togethers and stuff like that.” says the Mayor.

Make sure you check out their website for a full list of events.

From face painting to food vendors to a street dance with live music and even fireworks!

For a full list of events, click here.