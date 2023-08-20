Choice Bank teams up with Golden Drive packing hundreds of birthday bags

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — They are continuing their mission to end homelessness Golden Drive hosted a supply drive in Downtown Fargo.

This event was to gather supplies for local children’s birthdays.

This morning, volunteers packed 350 birthday bags reaching their goal a filled with cupcake decorations, napkins, plates and more.

“Words can’t describe the impact that this makes on our community and our homeless kids. It gives them home, people care. It’s beautiful,” says Sue Baron.

Golden Drive hosts many fundraisers and events all in hopes to end childhood homelessness within our community.