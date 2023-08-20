Hundreds celebrate Indigenous culture at annual picnic

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Hundreds from our community celebrated Native culture at MB Johnson Park for the annual Native American Picnic.

After a ceremony filled with singing and dancing, the community brought out the food featuring hot dogs and burgers.

The DJ kept the party going for all while the kids jumped in bouncy houses. Those from all backgrounds were invited to join in.

“It’s mostly that word community. So, it’s not just for Natives. We invite all of our community members. It’s just something that the Native community does to put on. It’s really just about, you know, we’re always going to have different sides and perspectives, but I think we can really try to come together as much as we can to share some space, feel safe and good and have some conversations,” said Tanya RedRoad of the F-M Indigenous Association.

Many tribes live across the F-M region.

It’s the ancestral homeland of the Anishinaabe, Lakota, Nakota and Dakota peoples.