Fargo native will play lead role in “Mean Girls”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo native is cast to play the lead role in the North American tour of “Mean Girls.”

Natalie Shaw will play “Cady Heron,” who was played by Lindsay Lohan in the 2004 movie.

Shaw graduated from Davies High School in 2015 and from the University of Minnesota in 2019.

Growing up in Fargo, she was involved in local theater including Gooseberry Park Players, Trollwork Performing Arts School and Act Up Theatre.

The tour opens on September 26 at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse, New York.

One of the stops include Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Washington Pavilion April 15 through the 17th.

Click here for show and ticket information.