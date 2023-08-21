Two End of Summer Events Return to the Metro This Weekend

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The annual Island Park Show is back this weekend.

Billed as one of the region’s largest outdoor craft fairs, it takes place each year at Island Park in downtown Fargo.

This is video from last year’s event.

If you go you’ll find around 100 different booths featuring makers of fine arts and crafts.

The show has a special emphasis on supporting local and regional talent.

You’ll also find food and beverages along with activities for the kids and live music.

The Island Park Show runs Saturday from 10 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to 4.

Also back this weekend is the annual Pioneer Days at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

It’ll be the 53rd year of the event!

This is video from Pioneer Days held last summer.

You can take a step back in time with historic demonstrations, horse drawn carriage rides, a kiddie tractor pull, mini train rides and old time music.

There will be a parade at 2 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

New this year is a Sunday morning pancake breakfast and Historical Trivia Contest.

Head to bonanzaville.org for the full schedule of events.