Kirkpatrick suits up for Team USA Sled hockey team

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Bemidji’s Chloe Kirkpatrick will be heading to Green Bay to represent Team USA in the Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Challenge.

“The purpose of this tournament is to get us in the Paralympic in 2030 we’re hoping to beat enough teams to make it as a feature for the Paralympics”, Kirkpatrick said.

She hopes to qualify for the 2030 Paralympic games.

Kirkpatrick who was homeless before being adopted from China, trains at Fargo-Moorhead’s Hope Inc.

It provides sporting and recreational opportunities to kids and adults with mobility challenges.

The Women’s Para Ice Hockey World Challenge will run from August 31st to September 4th and consist of national teams from Canada, the US, Great Britain as well as team Asia, and team Europe