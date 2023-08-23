Moorhead woman arrested after high-speed chase

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead woman is jailed in Otter Tail County following a high-speed pursuit late Tuesday night.

Thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Borseth is being held for fleeing a police officer.

A Minnesota State Trooper was on I-94 near Rothsay around 10:30 p.m. when he spotted Borseth’s vehicle.

It was involved in an earlier pursuit with Alexandria police.

The trooper chased Borseth through Wilkin County and into Clay County before a tire-disabling device and a pit maneuver stopped the car and she was arrested.

A 36-year-old male passenger was released without any charges.