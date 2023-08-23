North Dakota confirms 9 cases of West Nile Virus

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — West Nile cases are on the rise in North Dakota.

Health and Human Services reports nine human cases with additional cases pending results.

Eight of the nine had to be hospitalized, and seven were neuro-invasive, meaning the nervous system of the patient was infected.

Most people who get West Nile virus will not show symptoms, but the one percent who contract the neuro-invasive form can experience meningitis, encephalitis and paralysis.

People are encouraged to use insect repellent containing DEET to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.