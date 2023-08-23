San Francisco 49ers Relegate Lance to 3rd String

SANTA CLARA, CA — Former North Dakota State quarterback and 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, trey lance stepped onto the scene in San Francisco with franchise quarterback expectations. The QB from Marshall Minnesota however has dealt with various injuries and ultimately has failed to reach the sky high expectations the San Francisco 49ers had for him. Last season the 49ers rallied around rookie quarterback Brock Purdy who is 5-0 on his young career and impressed football fans across the nation with his 13 passing touchdowns to four interceptions. Purdy locked up the starting job and the latest reports out of the bay area are that the team has named 3rd overall pick in the 2018 Draft Sam Darnold as the team’s backup QB The move relegates Lance to 3rd string on the 49ers depth chart. The team is now reportedly exploring other options for Lance which could potentially mean trading the young QB. Reports also surfaced that Lance missed practice today.