West Fargo man identified in fatal motorcycle crash

PEKIN, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of a West Fargo man who died in a motorcycle crash in Nelson County Thursday night.

They say 45-year-old Bryan Sukut was riding from Pekin to Tolna when his motorcycle went into the ditch while he was rounding a curve.

The motorcycle hit a railroad embankment and Sukut was thrown from the bike.

The crash is under investigation.