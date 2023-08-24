Family wants to keep Shane Netterville’s legacy alive despite dispute with cemetery

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A little over a year after Shane Netterville was killed by a Fargo police officer, a dispute at a Fargo cemetery is keeping his family from honoring him how they want.

Ryan Netterville created this memorial to honor his brother, Shane.

“I just figured he deserves something nice especially since it just wasn’t like he just died. He was murdered.”

Last month, the family was planning to gather right before the one-year anniversary of Shane’s death, but someone told Ryan that the memorial was gone.

“I had a base there to anchor it down. He snapped that off. When the memorial was here, we showed everyone. You can see at the bottom, wood split, screws are broke and all that. I think some of the hooks are snapped off. Like, I think he probably just grabbed it and threw it in a wood pile or garbage pile.”

After the family complained, the memorial was put back in time for the anniversary, but not in its original condition.

“Everyone I’ve talked to, they said first thing, they never contacted you?’ I said no. What happened last year, people know us now. They know how to get a hold of us.

Netterville contacted the people responsible multiple times for an explanation.

After we reached out for comment, Jeff Baer of Boulger Funeral Home showed up and explained that no foreign materials, including wood, are allowed and only grass is allowed on graves.

“I did ask him why everybody else’s stuff got to stay on the other grave sites, and he said it’s not supposed to. Nothing was done with the other ones except for Shane’s,” says Lindsay Stroh, Shane’s fiancée.

The family says they wanted someone from the cemetery to contact them before taking anything handmade away.

Baer says the memorial remained for a full year until recently.

“We’re still pushing for an independent investigation on the part of the city. The Native American commission, in their last meeting, voted to affirm their original decision to call on the City commission to hold and fund an independent investigation,” says Reverend Karen Van Fossen.

On Monday, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says he received a text from Chief David Zibolski, who said he would further look into the matter.

The family wants to keep Shane’s legacy alive by sharing his story because they feel authorities are sweeping it under the rug.

“I just want my brother to be left alone.”

A GoFundMe has been started for Shane’s headstone. Click here if you want to donate.