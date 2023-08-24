Fargo Youth Baseball returns from LLWS and hosts autograph signing at Suite Shots

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Suite Shots hosted an event for Fargo Little Leagues 12U All Stars team which returned from competing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania early this week.

This team made history by being the first one from North Dakota to advance to the Little League World series.

“You know the younger kids that watched us even across the state. We have a lot of good players in the state of North Dakota we kind of get overlooked hopefully that put us on the map a little bit.” Said the teams manager Chad Hanson

The team faced tough competition and made an early exit from the tournament playing teams from Henderson, Nevada and Needville, Texas.

But the little leaguers are all smiles knowing they had an incredible season, showcasing their sportsmanship on the diamond as well as proudly representing North Dakota.

With no players from this summer’s all star team eligible to return, Fargo youth baseball will have to rely on player development to make a run at Williamsport next year.