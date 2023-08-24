School back in session for some areas across F-M

WEST FARGO, N.D./MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The end of August means it’s back-to-school season.

This transition can be hard for not only students but their families and general community members as well.

As children head back to school there are a few things to keep in mind that will be changing your daily commute.

With drop-offs and pick-ups causing a change in traffic patterns, there are some tips to make sure you keep those students safe, as well as yourself.

Go slow in school zones or where you see children present, follow posted signs in school zones, be alert and stay off of your phone, and give yourself extra travel time in case of traffic.

While these are good tips for all driving in general it is especially important in school zones during those peak times like before and after school.

Drive as though every child on the road is your own.

“Yes, I just want to remind everyone that they’re being alert, driving slow, and watching out for all of the students so everyone can have a safe a great year,” says school nurse Sarah Kubista.

Transitioning from summer to school days is hard for everyone not just students.

Emotional days are normal for the first few weeks while children adjust whether your child is starting kindergarten, or they are going into their senior year of high school.

To help your child handle their emotions during school remember the first few days of school are emotional for both students and their families.

Staying involved with your child’s schooling and keeping in contact with the teacher is important to help you feel involved and in the know.

Some little things you can do to help your child succeed are to ask them about their school day and encourage them to talk about what they did or learned during their day, help them with homework as needed, and most importantly help your child understand how to be responsible for their actions and schoolwork while at school.

Transitioning back to school is not just hard on the students but on the whole family. Work together and find out what works best for you.

Remember, no one is perfect and that’s why pencils have erasers.

Students head back to school next week in Fargo and Grand Forks.