West Fargo Projects Student Population to Hit 13,000 as School Begins

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — West Fargo remains the second largest school district in North Dakota.

First day numbers include 11,807 students in 25 schools and virtual programs.

Kindergarten will start on Tuesday adding another one thousand kids and around 150 in the early childhood special education preschool bringing the total to around 13,000.

This is an increase of 286 learners over first day enrollment in 2022.

Bismarck remains the largest school district with nearly 14,000 students.