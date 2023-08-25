New indoor paintball facility opens in F-M area

DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) — A fun new way to relieve some stress and energy has made its home right here in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

Making it the first indoor paintball course in our area as far as Minneapolis.

“So, this concept was Sam Was, he’s the owner. He’s 21 years old he’s an entrepreneur, he researched this for two years and wanted to bring indoor paintball to us and this is his concept that he put together and it turned out amazing.” says Rob Johnson.

Battle Blitz Indoor Paintball is a new facility in Dilworth that has something for the whole family.

“25,000 square feet, three different field, one field for 6–12-year-olds, one for 13–15-year-olds, and then of course the battle zone where it’s 16 and older where it’s full-on paintball.”

From gel blasters to actual paintball guns this place has something for all ages.

Starting at just twenty dollars you can come and get rid of some of that energy while having fun at the same time.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun becasue4 there’s nothing like this in the area. People are gonna be able to come in here and experience something new.”

Battle Blitz Indoor Paintball even has sitting areas for the parents to watch all of the action.

“we’re all about safety here so everybody has to be fully geared up, we’ve got protective gear and facemasks must be worn in each room.”

Being indoors this place is great for our hot summers and brutally cold winters.

“You know what, it’s something else to do especially in the winter we’re getting a lot of excitement that when it’s cold and there’s not things to do inside, it’s another thing for people to do plus it’s good exercise.”

From open play to birthday parties and bachelor parties, this facility’s possibilities are endless.

It’s south of the Walmart in Dilworth and open daily.

For more information, click here.