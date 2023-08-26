Two killed in motorcycle crash near Larimore

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — The NDHP says a 59-year-old man driving a motorcycle and a 44-year-old woman passenger have died while driving west on 16th Ave NE.

Officials say they’re both from Drayton and that neither were wearing a helmet.

As the man drove in a convoy of motorcycles on a club ride southwest of Larimore, officials say the man did not negotiate a curve and the bike ended up in the north ditch, vaulted off a driveway and stopped again in a ditch.

Both riders were ejected and pronounced dead on scene.

The NDHP is investigating the crash.