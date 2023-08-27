Downtown Fargo’s ‘Day of Dignity’ gives to people in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Broadway Square came together with Fargo Cass Public Health and the FM Coalition to End Homelessness who were offering support, resources, products and pampering to members around the community in need.

Day of Dignity is all about connecting those in need and showing support with free items, resources and services.

Supervisor of the event Julia Beckermann said, “I think this is a really important event to have just because their are so many people out there who are worrying about where their next meal is going to come from where they are going to spend the night”

The event included resource tables showcasing a variety of available community resources, free professional haircuts and shaves, massages, library services and products, free food and more.

Food and beverages were provided by Heart ‘n’ Soul Community Café, the Growing Together Community Gardens, Frank’s, Sandy’s Donuts and many other companies who were kind enough to donate.

Fargo Parks likes to collaborate with these local businesses as they feel it brings the community even closer together

“I think this event really just shows the community that they have the support that we see them, they’re not invisible just seeing how many donations we got, how many people came here to work would really show them that they are not alone. ” Said event staff worker Emily Wood.

With a turn out of just over 300 people, Day of Dignity was considered success by the staff.

Wood also said, “It is not such a far away concept you really get to feel like you are involved and these people are part of our community and you are a part of the community and why not work together to make it better”