Griffs Grab N Give sent Cease and Desist from city of Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Ian Griffin and Farrah Sabin, a couple who are homeowners in Fargo with a front yard display that provides household essentials free of charge for homeowners in need of a little help, have been giving out goods for just under a month.

Griffs Grab N Give’s inspiration came from both Ian and Farrah’s tough upbringing.

“We were in that position where things weren’t always available and I believe Fargo is at a point where the community needs to come together and that’s what this has started and it would be a shame to see it go.”

Griffin was sent a letter ordered by the city of Fargo to remove the items.

The city of Fargo has said that Griffin needs to have his property up to city’s standards by September 11th by removing all ideas for donation, all shelves, the tent, and all signage.

“But it so specifically that we need to stop all donations everything needs to stop all of our donations all of our help to the community needs to stop.”

If Griffin does not cooperate he could be charged with a maximum fine of one thousand dollars and each day after the set date will result in a harsher penalty.

However the couple say this letter has been very helpful for them.

“I would actually like to thank whoever complained and the city for sending the letter because in one day with one letter it helped us more than I’ve been able to do in a month by sharing it with the community. I was offered a space to use for free of charge.