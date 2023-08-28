Loerzel Family Launches Social Media Campaign For Disability Awareness After They Say Airline Trashed Wheelchair

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Addie Loerzel is well-known in our community for her annual Royal Cupcake Stand that helps make dreams come true for sick kids.

Now she and her family are looking for help raising awareness about treatment of disabled people.

Addie and her mom Marisa say Delta Airlines trashed her electric wheelchair in June.

The teen has spina bifida and relies on a wheelchair to move on her own.

Her mom says Delta approved a replacement, but it they’ve been waiting for two months.

Since then, she had developed a stage 3 pressure sore and is on bed rest 22 hours a day, missing her first day of Senior Year in high school.

Marisa says a letter she wrote to Delta’s CEO that was sent to their baggage department instead.

So, they’re marking Monday as “Addie is Not Baggage Day“.

The family wants people to flood Facebook with her story to remind people that those with disabilities are not baggage.