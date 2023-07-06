Moorhead woman says Delta Airlines damaged daughter’s wheelchair

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead, Minnesota woman is calling out Delta Airlines for apparently damaging her daughter’s electric mobility chair.

In a lengthy, emotional social media post, Marisa Bengtson-Loerzel called on Delta to train its employees better to avoid similar incidents from happening to someone else.

Marisa’s daughter Addie suffers from spina bifida.

“You may think you damaged another piece of baggage…just another piece of cargo to get on the plane. But it’s so much more than that. It’s my daughters life!,” Bengtson-Loerzel wrote.

“All of the joy, excitement, and fun times ahead of us had her spirits at an all time high! As we were led to her wheelchair, my heart began to sink. There before us was her chair, in pieces, missing parts, banged up, and scratched up. In that moment, her spirit (and mine) came crashing down.”

Delta Airlines wasn’t available for an immediate comment.

