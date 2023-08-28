Police remove makeshift memorial in south Fargo

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Fargo Police personnel spent about an hour Monday morning collecting items on the boulevard along 25th Street South where the July 14 shooting took place and had become a makeshift memorial to fallen Officer Jake Wallin.

Officers and staff packed up the handcrafted memorabilia, law enforcement patches, flowers, signs, and hundreds of flags well-wishers and mourners have left behind over the last six weeks to pay tribute to Wallin and the other officers who were ambushed by a shooter while responding to a crash scene.

A Fargo police spokesperson said there are no plans to establish a permanent memorial at the shooting site but the Department is exploring options for a memorial within police headquarters.