Clay County Historical Society hosts Sensory Friendly Night

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Historical Society hosted its ​Sensory Friendly Night.

This event will have lowered sound levels, reduced lighting, and special sensory-friendly activities

This special affair is tailored towards people with autism spectrum disorder as typical events with loud music and bright lights can be overwhelming for them.

The Hjemkomst Center is known for being very accommodating for people who ae easily over stimulated as they have a special low sensory room within the building called the Elm room available for use at all times.

Maureen Kelly Jonason the executive director of The Clay County Historical Society said, “we noticed even a decade ago when we started working on accessibility that its just too easy to ignore peoples needs. Its such an easy fix, such a simple thing to do”.

Keep your eyes on the Clay County Historical Society website for more upcoming ​Sensory Friendly Nights.