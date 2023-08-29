Fire Forces Residents Out Of Grand Forks Home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – People living in a Grand Forks home are displaced after a fire.

The Grand Forks Fire Department says firefighters responded to the mobile home at Valley Ho Mobile Home Park around 6:40 Monday night.

The found a fire in the bath/laundry area of a mobile home.

Firefighters contained the fire to that area, but there’s smoke damage throughout the home.

The people living there are getting help from family after they were forced out of the home.

There were no injuries.

The cause is under investigation.