Rollover snarls traffic on I-94 in Fargo

CRASH 8-29-23

rollover 8-29-23

rollover3 8-29-23

FARGO (KVRR) – First responders were on the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 94 in Fargo Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. KVRR’s Bree Bolin reports the rollover happened in the eastbound lanes near the junction of Interstate 29. The crash slowed traffic in both directions.

Paul Hilt, a witness who called 911, says three vehicles were involved. Hilt was part of a crew working on a nearby billboard.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.