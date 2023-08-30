Moorhead Man Arrested Friday after Drug Search Warrant

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police arrest 33-year-old DeAngelo Ransom of Moorhead after a drug search warrant on Friday leads to a number of pills and weapons.

They were acting on numerous tips from the public when they conducted the search in the 3500 block of Village Green Lane.

They found around 1,500 M30 pills, $2,800 in cash and two firearms.

Two small children were also present and Clay County Social Services was alerted.

Ransom is being held for first degree controlled substance sale and possession of firearms after being convicted of a violent crime.