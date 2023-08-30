Thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from Livewire

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Last night, a large amount of equipment was stolen from the event production company Livewire’s trailer which was parked outside its facility in downtown Fargo.

The total cost of the equipment stolen was close to $7,000 including a generator, microphones, multiple TVs and more.

Someone also stole a catalytic converter from one of the company’s vehicles which cost $10,000 in damages and repairs.

Livewire supplies production equipment to the majority of live performances which come to the area.

Shauna Harper the warehouse manager at livewire said, “But we are upping our security. We have no choice we have too in order to make sure our equipment and our building and or people are safe too. We work live events, and a lot of time live events happen late at night and so we got people around all the time, but you know the safety of our people and the safety of our gear those are the two most important things on our mind.”

Livewire is currently awaiting any information on the stolen goods.