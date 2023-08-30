Wahpeton-Based National Guard Soldiers Return From Border Mission in Texas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum welcomes 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company back to the state. They served a 30-day mission in support of Operation Lone Star to secure the border between Texas and Mexico.

Read his statement below:

Grateful for our North Dakota National Guard soldiers who returned home from a monthlong deployment to the U.S.-Mexico border today.

Approximately 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th Engineer Company served a 30-day mission in support of Operation Lone Star, a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department.

We had the honor of visiting these soldiers at the border earlier this month, thanking them for their work to support efforts by state and federal officials to secure the border, stop illegal immigration and disrupt drug and human trafficking.

Border security is national security, and these North Dakota National Guard soldiers made the most of their time at the border, doing an outstanding job of limiting illegal crossings and enhancing public safety.

They have our deepest gratitude and respect for their service, professionalism and vigilant work to protect our nation.

Sen. John Hoeven issued a statement:

“Our Guard members are always at the ready, answering the call to protect our nation, and we are grateful for the dedicated service of the 188th to help ensure the security of our southern border,” said Hoeven. “Border security is national security, and it is long overdue for the Biden administration to use the tools available to support the good work of our border professionals and curb this illegal immigration crisis. We will continue working to help ensure the success of the Border Patrol and our Guard members in securing our border.”

North Dakota National Guard still has around 125 members of the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment with UH-72A Lakota helicopters serving at the southern border in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The yearlong deployment began in October 2022

North Dakota National Guard units have provided support at the southern border during more than 10 deployments since 2006.