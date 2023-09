16-year-old injured in UTV rollover near Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Minn. (KVRR) — The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old was involved in a UTV rollover and got stuck underneath the machine.

It happened in rural Underwood near Norway Lake.

Before authorities arrived, someone at the scene was able to get the UTV off the boy.

He was stabilized by first responders before being flown to a hospital.

The sheriff’s office says he has possible life-threatening injuries.