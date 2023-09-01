Keeping the roads safe this Labor Day weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. – (KVRR) – Labor Day weekend is the deadliest summer holiday and the second deadliest yearly holiday behind Thanksgiving. It is also the third busiest travel day of the year.

The National Safety Council estimates 455 people die on U.S. roads during this holiday weekend.

Some tips to keep yourself and others safe on the road include planning ahead to give yourself more time, staying off of your phone and do not drive impaired as the highest cause for car crashes this weekend is drinking and driving.

Extra law enforcement will be on the roads this weekend to ensure everyone is as safe as possible

New to North Dakota is AAA’s “Tow to Go.”

As AAA prepares to help 300,000 people with car issues this Labor Day weekend. They are also preparing for a service to keep people safe.

Whether you’re a member or not “Tow to Go”, will bring a tow truck to get you and your car home safely within a distance of 10 miles free of charge

While you should always make plans for a safe ride home. If you’re going to be drinking, “Tow to Go” offers a last resort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

You cannot make appointments for this service, but you can call as needed and they will make arrangements to help you out.

As a community, let’s work together to keep the road safe for not only yourself but for others traveling this holiday weekend.