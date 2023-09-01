Nominees For the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week | 9/1

FARGO NORTH AND SHANLEY GO HEAD TO HEAD FOR THE HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

While offense might be the most exciting facet of the game, defense and special teams are just as important to winning football games.

This week, Fargo North’s Carter Zeller and Xzavier Buckmiller block and return a punt for a touchdown and Shanley’s Issac Perkerewicz picks off a pass and returns it for 6*.

Vote on our twitter poll @kvrrsports for this week’s winner to be announced Monday, September 4.

*the play was called back to the 10-yard line for “taunting”…the Deacons still went on to score 7-points on the drive.