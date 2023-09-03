Cole Payton Shines in Saturday’s Bison Win

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) —

The North Dakota State Bison dominated from start to finish in Saturday’s game versus Eastern Washington. Starting Quarterback Cam Miller finished the day with 174 yards in the air and 83 yards on the ground along with 3 total touchdowns. On Defense, Code Green allowed just 10 points and 72 yards on the ground.

Another big take away from the offensive performance Saturday was the play of back up Quarterback Cole Payton.. Payton led the Bison in rushing with 104 yards and began the second half behind center for the Bison. Head coach Matt Entz says it was the plan all offseason to get Payton rep.

“We had those conversations last week with them,” said Entz. “They both were aware that it could happen at any time. And what is really cool to see is when Cole scores a touchdown, the first guy down there is Cam Miller. And when Cam scores a touchdown, who is the first guy down there…Cole Payton.”

Starting Quarterback Cam Miller is ready to share the spotlight if it means winning.

“I was totally on board,” said Miller. “Whatever it takes for us to win. If that is what the coaches think is best for this football team, then I am on board with it. Even if that is removing myself from the game… I am just so happy for him.”

More Bison updates to come Monday night after Coach Entz speaks to the media Monday afternoon. And Tuesday when players are available to the media.

The Bison will take on Maine at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 9. 2:30 p.m. kickoff.