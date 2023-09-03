Fargo PD asking for help to find missing teen

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – The Fargo Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old. Eva Salinas was last seen at her home on September 2 before she ran away.

Eva is 5’3”, 150 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair with red highlights. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, khaki shorts and white crocs with charms.