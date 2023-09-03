‘I can’t complain’: Detroit Lakes businesses react to great summer

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – Despite the hot weather, summer is coming to a close in Lakes Country. What a summer it has been according to some of these local businesses, who make a living off of the thousands of people who flocked to the region.

“It’s been a great summer. I can’t complain,” said Mike Denardo of the J & K Marina. “I’ve worked almost every day this summer and I haven’t missed a day because of the weather.”

It’s been a hot summer in the DL area. As local businesses have been saying. The summer has been great for business and for the community as a whole.

With the good weather, that means numerous tourists came to the area to partake in the beaches, lakes, restaurants and resorts.

“It keeps our city going. This is a big part of it. Tourist business in this city is a big part of what goes on here,” said Denardo. “I’m sure all the business people are really happy with the fact that we bring in a lot of business into this community. And this year, we’re really happy with the way things have gone.”

“We got to see a lot of old faces, old college students come back for the summer,” said Kyrsten Demers, a manager at Brygge Taps & Tastes. “That was really, really cool. We got to see new faces that just blended in perfectly.”

Schools are back, some of the leaves are changing, and it’s Labor Day weekend. Summer is truly is coming to a close.