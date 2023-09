DJ Colter High School Play of the Week Winner: Perkerewicz Pick

ISSAC PERKEREWICZ AND THE SHANLEY DEACONS TAKE HOME THE PLAY OF THE WEEK.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

Issac Pererewicz picks off the pass and takes it to the house for touchdown*. Congrats to Issac and the Shanley Deacons on winning this week’s DJ Colter High School Play of the Week

*after the score a “taunting” penalty was assessed, bringing the ball back to the 10 yard line. Shanley scored later on the drive.