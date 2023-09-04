‘It’s kind of a magical experience’: Horse community shares their love and passion

VALLEY CITY, ND (KVRR) – It was horses galore in Valley City, as they gathered for the 2023 Legendary Labor Day Horse Show. From the youth to the older people, many of them rode on their horses in front of a panel of judges.

“There’s no real feeling to describe it. It’s kind of a magical experience because you’re one with an animal, that’s a thousand pounds. It’s kind of hard to describe,” said Marlee Stotrone, a youth rider. “It takes a lot of time. I’ve probably spent the last couple years practicing and getting ready for shows like this.”

Stotrone competed in the youth division with her horse Marylynn. Sharing her passion with the large animal and putting on a show.

“It’s really fun honestly being able to come to big shows like this and have a lot of people supporting you.” said Stotrone.

This is just one of many events for the horse community in North Dakota. Some coming over from Minnesota to be a part of all of this.

“People take this kind of like a social opportunity,” said Ashley Montgomery, a trainer from Minnesota. “We love to see our friends, we love to see their new horses or their new outfit or that kind of thing.”

The older generation loves being able to share this passion with the younger ones. Passing down their knowledge from generation to generation.

“To see it continue to grow, we need the youth and when they’re here showing with us it’s such a wonderful feeling.” said Sue Karn, the president of North Dakota for the ND Quarter Horse Association.

Whether you’re old or young, it’s all about getting in tune with the horses. The next show for the North Dakota Quarter Horse Association will be held in Rapid City, South Dakota for the Region Two Championship later this month.