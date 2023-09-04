LIVE: Anime For All At Anime Fargo

Anime has a pretty broad definition. The word simply means animated shows produced in Japan. Organizers say that means there should be something for everyone.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Celebrate pop culture and anime this month in Fargo.

Anime Fargo returns the weekend of September 15th-17th at the Ramada hotel.

You can come see tons of people dressed as their favorite anime character.

There are anime vendors, panels, special guests, including anime voice actors, games and more.

Many of the events are kid friendly. In fact, kids get a discount on tickets, with young kids getting in for free.

Organizer Emily Tilma says, “We’re incredibly welcoming to new people. My very first time at Anime Fargo, I went by myself and didn’t have any friends with me and I was immediately scooped up.”

