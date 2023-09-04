Motorcycle driver injured, arrested for DUI after Sargent County crash

GWINNER, N.D. (KVRR) — A motorcycle driver is injured and arrested for a DUI after rolling his bike early this morning.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after midnight in Sargent County, one mile east of Gwinner

Fifty-three-year-old Cameron Qualley was traveling north on State Highway 32 when he ran a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 13.

Qualley lost control and rolled into the ditch.

He was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Qualley was taken to the Lisbon Hospital.