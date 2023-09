RedHawks Fall in Season Finale; Will Face Sioux City Wednesday

THE WINNIPEG GOLDEYES DEFEAT THE REDHAWKS 7-2 TO AVOID THE SWEEP MONDAY.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

The RedHawks are set for the playoffs. The reigning AA champions will take on the Sioux City Explorers in a best-of-3 series that begins Wednesday at Newman Outdoor Field.

On Monday, the RedHawks 6-game winning streak was snapped with a 7-2 loss vs the Winnipeg Goldeyes. The Hawks now have the eyes set on returning to glory.