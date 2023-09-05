Jeremiah Program hosts open house for new mothers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Jeremiah Program is a national organization with locations across the country with a mission to change the cycle of poverty for single mothers and their children, two generations at a time.

The Jeremiah Program assists single mothers by giving them resources such as career track education, early childhood education, a supportive community, safe and affordable housing, as well as empowerment and leadership.

With the amount of growth the program has received in the Fargo area has caused the need for a renovation to add offices for more staff.

Director of development Andrea Williams said, “As we’ve grown, as we’ve been able to serve even more moms. We have a need for hiring more family coaches, a program coordinator, an administrative assistant, and a housing manager all of these exciting new staff. To serve our moms the best we can”

Fargo-Moorhead’s JP location has been assisting single mothers since 2012 and were able to open their own campus in 2018 and have been very happy with the support they have received.

Executive Director Laetita Mizero Hellerud said, “Well it does take a village to run a program like this and we live in a very generous community. So always take the opportunity of any exposure for people to come visit us”

However there is still a strong need for help.

Williams also said, “I think it just really shows not only the need for our program in Fargo Moorhead but just the excitement our moms have to be able to have this support to help them achieve their goals”

To learn more about Jeremiah Program head over to their website.