Susan Faus Named Interim Executive Director of Fargo Park District

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Park District Board votes 5-0 to name Susan Faus as interim executive director.

Faus joined the district last November.

She previously served as the deputy director of Parks and Recreation for Bloomington and assistant Parks and Recreation director in Edina.

Faus hold degrees from University of Kentucky and North Dakota State University.

She will take the lead as park board commissioners develop the hiring process for the next executive director.

“The board supports this direction to assist the staff in accomplishing the mission and goals of the Park District,” says Joe Deutsch, Fargo Park Board President. “We are confident that Susan’s skills and experiences will allow her to lead the organization in the direction of growth as we work to hire the next Executive Director.”

The board voted to terminate executive director Dave Leker back in June after negative performance reviews.

The vote was 3-2.