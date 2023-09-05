UPDATE: Names Released after Two People Were Killed in Labor Day Crash on I-94 in Central Minnesota

ALBANY, Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are dead after a Labor Day crash on I-94 in Stearns County near Albany.

The state patrol says a car driven by 36-year-old Said Mohamed of Pelican Rapids collided with a pickup driven by 23-year-old Scott Bunger of Albany around 7 p.m.

Mohamed and a passenger, 69-year-old Abdalla Gudad of Grand Island, Nebraska, were killed.

Another passenger, 48 year old Adan Hosh of Pelican Rapids, has life threatening injuries.

Bunger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound.