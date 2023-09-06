Driver Seriously Injured In North Moorhead Crash

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A driver has serious injuries after crashing into a storage building just off of Highway 75 in Moorhead.

Police say 54-year-old Scott Hanson of Moorhead drove into a ditch along the 700 block of Highway 75 a little before 10:30 Tuesday night.

He hit a light pole and traffic sign, crossed the highway and went west on 7th Avenue North before crashing into an unoccupied storage building in the 2100 block of 7th Avenue North.

Police say he has serious but non life-threatening injuries. He was hospitalized.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. They will request criminal charges once the investigation is finished.