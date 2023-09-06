Greater Moorhead Days set to start Thursday
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Greater Moorhead Days is set to start on September 7 in Moorhead, Minn. This event brings together the community and local businesses.
The celebration is set to run between the 7th and 16th:
Sept. 7: Greater Moorhead Days Cruise Night 5-8:30 p.m. (Moorhead Center Mall North Parking Lot, 420 Center Ave.)
Sept. 8: Greater Moorhead Days Parade 6 p.m. (Northbound on 20 St. from 28th Ave. S. to 14th Ave. S.)
Sept. 9: Half-Off Canoe and Kayak Rentals 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Hjemkomst Landing)
GMD Concert: FM Kicks Band & Fargo Folklorico 3-5 p.m. (Memorial Park)
Sept. 10: Our Local Plate: Farm Fest & Marketplace 2-6 p.m. (Doubting Thomas Farms)
Sept. 11: Medallion Hunt 8 a.m.
Author Visit: Carrol Engelhardt 6:30 p.m. (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)
Sept. 12: RiverArts at Moorhead Farmers Market 3-7 p.m. (Hjemkomst Center Parking Lot)
Midco Kids Fest 4:30-7 p.m. (Bluestem Amphitheater)
Sept. 14: Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival 5-7 p.m. (Trails at Stonemill Park)
Used Book Sale 5-8 p.m., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri-Sat (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)
The Longest Table 6-8 p.m. (1111 30th Ave. S.)
Stonewall Sports Cornhole Tournament 6-8 p.m. (Viking Ship Park, 202 1st Ave. N.)
Sunset on the Riverfront 6-9 p.m. (101 3rd St. N.)
College Bash 7-9 p.m. (Sunset Lanes)
Sept. 16: Red River Run 9 a.m. (MB Johnson Park)
Imagination Theater 10:30 a.m. (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)