Greater Moorhead Days set to start Thursday

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Greater Moorhead Days is set to start on September 7 in Moorhead, Minn. This event brings together the community and local businesses.

The celebration is set to run between the 7th and 16th:

Sept. 7: Greater Moorhead Days Cruise Night 5-8:30 p.m. (Moorhead Center Mall North Parking Lot, 420 Center Ave.)

Sept. 8: Greater Moorhead Days Parade 6 p.m. (Northbound on 20 St. from 28th Ave. S. to 14th Ave. S.)

Sept. 9: Half-Off Canoe and Kayak Rentals 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Hjemkomst Landing)

GMD Concert: FM Kicks Band & Fargo Folklorico 3-5 p.m. (Memorial Park)

Sept. 10: Our Local Plate: Farm Fest & Marketplace 2-6 p.m. (Doubting Thomas Farms)

Sept. 11: Medallion Hunt 8 a.m.

Author Visit: Carrol Engelhardt 6:30 p.m. (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)

Sept. 12: RiverArts at Moorhead Farmers Market 3-7 p.m. (Hjemkomst Center Parking Lot)

Midco Kids Fest 4:30-7 p.m. (Bluestem Amphitheater)

Sept. 14: Trails at Stonemill Park Carnival 5-7 p.m. (Trails at Stonemill Park)

Used Book Sale 5-8 p.m., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri-Sat (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)

The Longest Table 6-8 p.m. (1111 30th Ave. S.)

Stonewall Sports Cornhole Tournament 6-8 p.m. (Viking Ship Park, 202 1st Ave. N.)

Sunset on the Riverfront 6-9 p.m. (101 3rd St. N.)

College Bash 7-9 p.m. (Sunset Lanes)

Sept. 16: Red River Run 9 a.m. (MB Johnson Park)

Imagination Theater 10:30 a.m. (Moorhead Public Library, 118 5th St. S.)