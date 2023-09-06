Suicide: warning signs and expanding dialogue

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — According to the CDC, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death among adults in the U.S. and the 2nd leading cause of death among those under 24.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says changes in how someone talks, their mood and behavior can be the most troubling warning signs.

“At AFSP, we are working hard to change the culture around mental health. We want people to take care of their mental health just like they take care of their physical health. We know that, by working together, talking about warning signs, talking about risk factors and changing that culture, we can save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” says Samantha Christopherson, the area Executive Director of the AFSP.

The AFSP is hosting an Out of The Darkness walk on September 17th at Scheels Arena as part of National Suicide Prevention week.

They say it’s a hard battle to fight but always rewarding.

“Saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide? That’s a hard ask. Especially if you’re in the Midwest where we think we’ve got it in our minds but the second it comes time for it to come out of our mouths, it takes practice and it can be difficult and discouraging but it is also one of the highest rewarding things one can be involved in,” says Denby DeVries.

According to the American Warrior Project’s study with the Department of Defense, out of veterans in eight states including Minnesota, the daily rate of suicide was just under 1.4 times greater than previously reported by the VA.

The talk around veterans and how they’re affected by suicide has become more mainstream, where expressing emotions is becoming less frowned upon.

Officials say 24/7 services where vets can physically go to if they’re in a crisis can be a huge help.

“That’s just really difficult that there isn’t any resources available. Typically, you know, if you’re busy eight to four or five and you’re having your crisis, it’s gonna be later on at night. That’s when the resources aren’t available,” says Tom Krabbenhoft, the Spokesperson for the Fargo Memorial Honor Guard.

“Teddy Roosevelt. He lost his mother and wife on the same day, and he came out here to ND, in the Medora area, and he famously said, ‘Depression will never catch a man on a fast horse.’ So, find your fast horse and get on it and ride.”

The AFSP is trying to raise $170,000 to support mental health research and support for loss survivors.

If you want to register or donate, click here.

If you or a loved one are experiencing disturbing thoughts, dial 988.