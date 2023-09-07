Concordia College hosts International Potluck

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Concordia College partnered with Fargo Moorhead International Potluck to provide food and resources for international students and the community.

Fargo Moorhead International Potluck is a community group that connects with people through shared food and stories.

All Tri-College students and international community members were invited, as well as the general public.

There were guest speakers at the event from international student organizations across Concordia College, sharing their stories of coming to the Fargo Moorhead Area.

Alan Christenson the Gift Planner for the event said, “By hosting international pot luck here, our students our international students and our domestic students to the international community in Fargo and Moorhead and we think that can only benefit our students our college and our community.”

The potluck had a turnout of 150 people.